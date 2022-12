The south film industry has been the talk of the town for various reasons. From starrer Yashoda getting its OTT release date to Thalapathy Vijay reacting to box office clash of his upcoming film Varisu with 's Thunivu, here are the top trending south entertainment news today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda to stream on OTT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on cloud nine over the love pouring in for her film Yashoda, which was released on November 11. It features Samantha as a surrogate mother, who becomes a victim of a deep-routed medical scam. The movie is now all set for its OTT release. Check out full story here.

Varisu vs Thunivu: Thalapathy Vijay reacts to clash with Ajith Kumar

The two titans Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are going to clash at the box office with their respective upcoming films Varisu and Thunivu. While fans are excited for both the films, Vijay has now reacted to clashing with his friend Ajith Kumar. Check out full story here.

RRR wins Best Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been making a lot of positive noise with its worldwide success. The film which stars and Jr NTR in the lead recently added another feather to its glory by bagging the Best Picture Award at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Check out full story here.

says 2022 will always be special for her

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her Telugu debut opposite with Sita Ramam, shares that she has had quite an amazing year and it will be always special to her. The actress is filled with gratitude. Summing up her year, Mrunal said, "I have had an amazing 2022 and this year is always going to be special to me. There are some amazing projects lined up that are coming up next year. Now I am looking forward to 'Pippa', which makes me so happy being associated with. It's been a satisfying year for me."

Ram Charan clicks selfies with children of Galwan martyr

A video of Ram Charan taking the mobile phone and clicking selfies with the children of late colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army in 2020, has been winning hearts. In a video clip from the event that has surfaced on social media, Ram Charan can be seen clicking selfies with the children of late colonel Santosh Babu. The actor's gesture was lauded by fans, who called him a 'true legend.'