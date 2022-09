The south film industry has picked up pace in recent times. From avoiding public outings after suffering health complications to reportedly dating his Adipurush costar , here's the top trending south news of the day.

Doctors advise Samantha Ruth Prabhu to avoid public glare

According to the latest reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has suffered some health complication because of which the doctors have advised her to avoid public glare till she is fit and fine. Check out full story here.

to team up with SS Rajamouli once again?

After RRR, it seems like Alia Bhatt is once again going to team up with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project with . Check out full story here.

Advertisement

Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon?

According to sources, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have gotten along with each other well since they started shooting for their upcoming film Adipurush. Check out full story here.

Sundeep Kishen to join in Captain Miller

The makers of Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited Dhanush starrer Captain Miller on Saturday announced that Telugu star Sundeep Kishen would be joining the cast of the film. A noteworthy fact is enthralled Tamil audiences with his fabulous performance as the lead hero in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial debut movie Maanagaram. Significantly, his collaboration with Dhanush for this movie will add more value to this grand project, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Rashmika believes in rituals, is superstitious

Rashmika Mandanna said her character Tara in Goodbye is the complete opposite of her and also shared anecdotes about working with . She has great faith in all the rituals and superstitions. She thinks her sister Shikman is more like Tara.