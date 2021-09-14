It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From giving a cold reaction to 's Love Story trailer to giving thumbs up to starrer Thalaivii, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and more: Check out the siblings of these famous South stars

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cold reaction to Naga Chaitanya's Love Story trailer adds more fuel to divorce rumours – view tweet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction to Love Story trailer certainly made her fans even more restless about her marriage with Naga hitting a rocky patch. Also Read - OMG! Pushpa makers rope in THIS super-sexy Bollywood actress opposite Allu Arjun for a special dance number? [EXCLUSIVE]

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cold reaction to Naga Chaitanya's Love Story trailer adds more fuel to divorce rumours – view tweet Also Read - Pushpa: Shooting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer suffers a delay; here's why

OMG! Pushpa makers rope in THIS super-sexy Bollywood actress opposite for a special dance number? [EXCLUSIVE]

Everything from the plot, BGM, setting, camerawork, Allu Arjun's look, his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, as the main villain, teaming with Stylish Star again has got us all super-excited about Pushpa. And now, the latest development that BollywoodLife has exclusively learned is bound to make the wait for the movie unbearable.

Read the full story here: OMG! Pushpa makers rope in THIS super-sexy Bollywood actress opposite Allu Arjun for a special dance number? [EXCLUSIVE]

Report: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya living separately; couple to make divorce announcement soon?

If the latest report is to be believed, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been living separately for a while now and already began the divorce proceedings in the court.

Read the full story here: Report: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya living separately; couple to make divorce announcement soon?

Thalaivii gets a thumbs up from Rajinikanth; here's what the Thalaivar said about the Kangana Ranaut starrer

Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivii has received a special heartwarming compliment from none other than Thalaivar Rajinikanth.

Read the full story here: Thalaivii gets a thumbs up from Rajinikanth; here's what the Thalaivar said about the Kangana Ranaut starrer

Pushpa: Shooting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer suffers a delay; here's why

As per the latest updates, the shooting for Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna had to happen in Maredumilli.

Read the full story here: Pushpa: Shooting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer suffers a delay; here's why