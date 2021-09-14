It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving a cold reaction to Naga Chaitanya's Love Story trailer to Rajinikanth giving thumbs up to Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and more: Check out the siblings of these famous South stars
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cold reaction to Naga Chaitanya's Love Story trailer adds more fuel to divorce rumours – view tweet
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction to Love Story trailer certainly made her fans even more restless about her marriage with Naga hitting a rocky patch. Also Read - OMG! Pushpa makers rope in THIS super-sexy Bollywood actress opposite Allu Arjun for a special dance number? [EXCLUSIVE]
OMG! Pushpa makers rope in THIS super-sexy Bollywood actress opposite Allu Arjun for a special dance number? [EXCLUSIVE]
Everything from the plot, BGM, setting, camerawork, Allu Arjun's look, his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil as the main villain, Sukumar teaming with Stylish Star again has got us all super-excited about Pushpa. And now, the latest development that BollywoodLife has exclusively learned is bound to make the wait for the movie unbearable.
Report: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya living separately; couple to make divorce announcement soon?
If the latest report is to be believed, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been living separately for a while now and already began the divorce proceedings in the court.
Thalaivii gets a thumbs up from Rajinikanth; here's what the Thalaivar said about the Kangana Ranaut starrer
Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivii has received a special heartwarming compliment from none other than Thalaivar Rajinikanth.
Pushpa: Shooting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer suffers a delay; here's why
As per the latest updates, the shooting for Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna had to happen in Maredumilli.
