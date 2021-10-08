It's time we update y'all on the top trending South Entertainment News of the day. A lot has been happening around Samantha and Chaitanya'd divorce. New posters, looks and films announcements are coming up every day and more. So, without further ado, let's get going... Also Read - Leaked pictures from the sets of Valimai, Adipurush, Pushpa, Ponniyin Selvan and 5 more much-awaited South Indian biggies will make your wait for their release difficult

Samantha's cryptic post

Ever since and announced their separation, there have been reports alleging the reason for their split despite them not stating any reason. There have been reports that Samantha's close bond with her stylist and designer Preetham Jukalker. Now Samantha has never openly spoken about rumours but took to her Instagram stories to let her thoughts flow. That's what she did, the Shaakuntalam actress shared a cryptic note on her Instagram in which she talked about women being morally questioned but not men. A couple of days ago, Preetham had shared a post that was linked to Samantha's separation from the Love story actor. He later deleted it. Also Read - Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR – South superstars all set to revive the box office with their Pan India biggies

Rashmika Mandanna buys a new house

The Geetha Govindam actress seems to be on a house-buying spree! Just last year she bought a house in Hyderabad. Earlier this year, Rashmika bought a plus new abode in Mumbai for her Bollywood projects such as Mission Majnu, Goodbye and for her future in the Hindi film industry. And now, it seems she has bought a new house in Goa as well.

buys 2 acres of farmland

Allu Arjun's fans are super happy today, especially the ones who live in Janwada of Shankarpalli mandal. The actor had reached the local tahsildar office for the registration formalities. The pictures of the same are going viral on social media. The Pushpa actor's fans had gathered around to get a glimpse of the stylish star.

's health update

About a month ago, Sai Dharam Tej met with a freak accident. He has since been taking treatment in private. And now, in a recent television interview, Naga Babu shared an update about him. He said, "He is absolutely alright. The rehabilitation and physiotherapy are going on. He will be normal in 30-45 days. He may also attend the shoots within two months. But we are advising him to take a rest for some more time."

to announce two more films

Just yesterday, Prabhas announced his 25th with Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga called Spirit. So, a report in Telugu360.com said that Prabhas may announce two more films soon if everything goes fine. As per the report, he is in talks with Bollywood director who is busy with and starrer Pathan. On the other hand, it is said that noted producer Dil Raju wants to collaborate yet again with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Right now, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, Spirit, a Nag Ashwin film in his kitty.