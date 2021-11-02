Trending South News today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts on life make fans worried about her mental state, Mahesh Babu reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR teaser and more

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts on life make fans worried about her mental health after divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu showered praises on SS Rajamouli's RRR and revealed he was blown away by the visuals of the magnum opus. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day....