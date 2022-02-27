It's time to load you with all the latest happenings and gossips from the South Film industry. Oo Antava star reviewed 's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi and she only had good things to say about the actress. has become the latest victim of COVID-19 as she tested positive. Similarly reviewed 's latest release Bheemla Nayak and called it 'electrifying'. Radhe Shyam makers have come up with a very unique strategy to promote and 's film. Scroll on to get the complete info! Also Read - Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks alluring in a printed saree; fans call her 'crush forever'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Gangubai Kathiawadi

As 's magnum-opus Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role released in theatres, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviewed the film. The Oo Antava star could not stop heaping praises on Alia as she wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi A masterpiece !! @aliaabbhatt Words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever," in a social media post. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a shout out to Alia Bhatt's performance; says, 'Words aren't enough...'

Mahesh Babu reviews Bheemla Nayak

Likewise, of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu reviewed Pawan Kalyan and 's latest release Bheemla Kalyan and called it 'electrifying'. He tweeted, "BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form… what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!!"

prays for people in Ukraine

Amidst Russia-Ukraine war, Supreme actor Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle to pray for the people stranded in war-struck area and hoped that the problem gets resolved in peaceful manner.

I strongly wish this turmoil resolves right away at the earliest peacefully.

My Prayers for Peace and safety of People of Ukraine ?#PrayersForUkraine pic.twitter.com/JZVhp4mFTE — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 27, 2022

Shruti Haasan tests positive for Coronavirus

On Instagram, Salaar actress Shruti Haasan informed all her fans that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. She mentioned that despite all the precautions she has contracted the virus and is under quarantine. Many of her friends and fans sent her get well soon wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Radhe Shyam's unique promotional tactic

The promotions of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's movie Radhe Shyam have kickstarted in a very unique way. Along with the posters, makers have set up astrology corners on Delhi metro to gain attention of the masses. Watch the video below: