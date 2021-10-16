It's time to take a look at the South Newsmakers of the day. New announcements, comments by celebs, certifications and more, a lot happened down in the South entertainment industry. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the South movies news gossip of 16 October 2021 here: Also Read - Is this a JOKE? Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?

Samantha's work front

has been signing films and reading scripts. She is immersing herself in work after announcing her split for . Dream Warrior Pictures recently announced their collaboration with Sam. It is said to be a bilingual film. In other news, media reports claim that Sam was approached for 's film with Atlee, however, she was keen on starting a family and was not ready to commit to films. It's all a conjecture surfacing in media portals. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Read deets

gets the good news?

The production of Liger had been stopped for a while. The Pan-India film recently garnered buzz when they announced that Mike Tyson has joined the cast of the film. Since they had to shoot in the US and due to travel restrictions the team had kept the shoot on halt. Reports have surfaced in which it is said that the US is accepting travellers who are fully vaccinated. The air travel to the US opens next month. Liger team is getting vaccinated in the meantime. Also Read - Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

's pictures go viral

Lucky No Time for Love actress Sneha Ullal shared Dusshera special pictures on her Instagram recently. She was seen in traditional Bengali attire with Sindoor and Mangalsutra as well. The pictures went viral on social media in no time. ICYMI, check them out below:

Annaatthe gets a censor certificate

starrer Annaatthe is all set for its release on 4th November 2021. After much hassles, the film has finally for its censor certificate. The massy action drama film has got a UA certificate. Annaatthe also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, in lead roles with Jagapathi Babu, , Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori in prominent roles.

Kriti wraps up Adipurush

It's a wrap for on Adipurush co-starring , Saif Ali Khan and . The actress shared some hearty pictures from her last day on the sets of Adipurush and penned a heartfelt note alongside it. She captioned the post saying, "Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever! Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that I could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it! A film I’ll always be extremely proud of! #Adipurush Have had the most wonderful time shooting with @actorprabhas #Saif and @mesunnysingh To hopefully many many more together! Gonna miss you all!" Check out her post below:

Radhe Shyam new teaser date

Prabhas and 's Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films. The romance drama film is scheduled to release in January next year. And now the latest buzz states that a new teaser will be dropped on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday on 23rd October 2021. It's a treat by the makers for Prabhas' fans.