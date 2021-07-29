Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

Well, today we saw the several south biggies grabbing the headlines. While the makers of KGF 2 unveiled the deadly new look of
Sanjay Dutt as Adheera on his birthday, the pan-India actor Prabhas wrapped up the shooting of highly-anticipated venture, Radhe Shyam. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...
Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled
On Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday, the makers of KGF 2 dropped the new poster of him as deadly antagonist Adheera, which turned out to be an instant hit on social media. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Yash,
Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.
Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam
Prabhas and
Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has faced multiple delays due to the outbreak of coronavirus. But the good news is that the Rebel star has wrapped the film last night and now the makers are working on the post-production of the film. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. Prabhas to allot bulk dates for Project K
The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas became a household name post the humongous success of
Baahubali franchise. The actor was so dedicated to SS Rajamouli's project that he didn't shoot for any other project during that period, which took 4-5 years. Now, the actor is doing the same thing for Nag Ashwin's Project K, as he allotted 200 working days for this pan-world film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Apparently, Big B and DP have also agreed to give bulk dates to the film.
Motion poster of Sharwanand and Siddharth's Maha Samudram VIDEO
The makers of Maha Samudram dropped the motion poster of the film today and it looked intense and engrossing. Featuring
Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Garuda Ram in pivotal roles, it is directed by Ajay Bhupathi.
Mohanlal to shed 15 kilos for Priyadarshan's next
The megastar of the Malayalam industry, Mohanlal is reuniting with Priyadarshan again and this time for a sports film with a backdrop of boxing. The actor will shed 15 kilos to transform in the avatar of a boxer. Speaking about the same, director said, "Mohanlal and I have done all kinds of films together. But we have never done a sports film. I have always been fascinated by Scorsese’s
Raging Bull. So you could say this would be our Raging Bull.”
