Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

While the makers of KGF 2 unveiled the deadly new look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera on his birthday, the pan-India actor Prabhas wrapped up the shooting of highly-anticipated venture, Radhe Shyam. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...