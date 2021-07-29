Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

Well, today we saw the several south biggies grabbing the headlines. While the makers of KGF 2 unveiled the deadly new look of as Adheera on his birthday, the pan-India actor wrapped up the shooting of highly-anticipated venture, Radhe Shyam. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Maha Samudram MOTION POSTER: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel's FIRST LOOKS have got us super-excited for this Telugu crime thriller

Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled

On Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday, the makers of KGF 2 dropped the new poster of him as deadly antagonist Adheera, which turned out to be an instant hit on social media. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam has faced multiple delays due to the outbreak of coronavirus. But the good news is that the Rebel star has wrapped the film last night and now the makers are working on the post-production of the film. It also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.

Prabhas to allot bulk dates for Project K

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas became a household name post the humongous success of franchise. The actor was so dedicated to SS Rajamouli's project that he didn't shoot for any other project during that period, which took 4-5 years. Now, the actor is doing the same thing for Nag Ashwin's Project K, as he allotted 200 working days for this pan-world film, which also features and in key roles. Apparently, Big B and DP have also agreed to give bulk dates to the film.

Motion poster of Sharwanand and Siddharth's Maha Samudram

The makers of Maha Samudram dropped the motion poster of the film today and it looked intense and engrossing. Featuring Sharwanand, Siddharth, , Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, and Garuda Ram in pivotal roles, it is directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

to shed 15 kilos for 's next

The megastar of the Malayalam industry, Mohanlal is reuniting with Priyadarshan again and this time for a sports film with a backdrop of boxing. The actor will shed 15 kilos to transform in the avatar of a boxer. Speaking about the same, director said, "Mohanlal and I have done all kinds of films together. But we have never done a sports film. I have always been fascinated by Scorsese's . So you could say this would be our Raging Bull."