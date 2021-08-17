It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Sarpatta Parambarai star Arya opening up about the existence of nepotism in Kollywood to the pre-climax scene of Liger starring and being shot on a grand scale, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: 12 times Bollywood stars were caught making ridiculous comments – view pics

Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya on nepotism in Kollywood: You have to work hard and get people to like you [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Sarpatta Parambarai star Arya and asked him about the existence of nepotism in Kollywood. Also Read - Before Bell Bottom blows us away with deshbhakti, let's revisit these 10 ICONIC dialogues from CLASSIC Bollywood patriotic movies

Liger: Pre-Climax scene of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer set to be a BLAST; this BIG star expected to be roped in for cameo

According to recent reports, the pre-climax scene of Liger is set to be the major highlight of the movie, and is said to be shot on a scale grander than what's been seen in any Vijay Deverakonda movie. What's more, word is that a big international star is expected to be roped in for the same and it seems that it won't be a moviestar.

What?! Pushpa and Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna calls herself ‘jobless’ – see post

The actress will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. She will also be seen in Goodbye with and .

Netrikann: After Nayanthara in Tamil and in Hindi, now roped in for the Telugu remake?

Latest buzz is that actress Anushka Shetty is going to reprise the role of Nayanthara in the Telugu version of Netrikann

Pushpa: MASSIVE security upgrade for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer after crucial scene gets leaked

The leaked under-production scene was from a major fight sequence of Pushpa: The Rise, the first installment of the two Pushpa movies, and though it was clearly a rough cut, no prizes for guessing that the scene went viral in no time, setting the internet ablaze and driving Allu Arjun fans wild with euphoria

Nayanthara makes her engagement with Vignesh Shivan official; says, 'He makes me feel loved'

Nayanthara finally comes out in the public about being engaged to Vignesh Shivan says, 'He makes me feel loved'

to make her Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun? Here's what we know

While , , , and have stepped into South movies, it seems we might see Janhvi Kapoor making her debut with a Telugu film soon.

