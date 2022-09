fans are happy to know that makers of Project K have roped in Hollywood technicians to amp up the action sequences in the movie. They are looking at providing an IMAX type quality. The poster of Adipurush will be launched by the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. It looks like makers of Ponniyin Selvan have planned an unique promotional tour to highlight the legacy of the Cholas as shown in the film. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Adipurush: Before teaser launch, poster of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer to be unveiled in a grand way? [Read Deets]

Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Project K ropes in Hollywood technicians

Nag Ashwin and co are sparing no efforts to make Project K one of the best cinematic experiences from India. The team has hired action directors from Hollywood. It seems there is a huge fight sequence between and Prabhas as well. The makers want to give a good IMAX experience to viewers. Read the whole story here... Also Read - Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer gets a touch of Hollywood and it will make you SUPER Excited

Special poster reveal of Prabhas -Kriti Sanon's Adipurush

Prabhas has some biggies lined up, and one of them is Adipurush. The movie is being directed by Om Raut. As per a report, the poster will be launched on September 27, 2022 by the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. Then, they will attend the famous Ram Leela of Old Delhi where they will burn the effigies. Read the whole story here... Also Read - Prabhas’ Salaar, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and more Telugu movies shoots to resume? Emergency meeting held to decide their fate

to promote Ponniyin Selvan in this manner

's Ponniyin Selvan is a very special film. The team has plans to promote it in a great manner. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, , Trisha, Mohan Raman, are part of the movie. It seems it will be promoted in all the iconic historical landmarks associated with the Chola Empire. The makers will also head to Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia for promotions. Read more...

reacts to son Nag Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha failure

Nagarjuna has said that he is upset with the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha but revealed that his son Chaitanya has taken it in his stride. He said he wanted to show himself as an actor. Read More..

's Naane Varuvean Teaser Out

The teaser of Dhanush's Naane Varuvean is out. Dhanush looks like he is all set to deliver another great performance as a protagonist and antagonist. It is directed by while Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer.



This was a rewind of the trending South news of the day...