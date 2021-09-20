Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay files a case against his parents, Vijay Deverakonda becomes a proud multiplex owner and more

Today, we saw several biggies from down south grabbing our attention. While Thalapathy Vijay shocked his fans by reportedly filing a case against 11 people, including his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba in a city court, Vijay Deverakonda ventured into new space and became a multiplex cinema owner. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Amidst divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Naga Chaitanya's Love Story with Sai Pallavi garners a great response from the audience

Thalapathy Vijay moves court against parents shocking fans

The megastar of Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly filed a case against 11 people, including his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba in a city court. The Bigil actor's father started a political party All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam by appointing relative Padmanabhan as the leader, wife Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer and himself as General Secretary. Post this, we saw fans assuming that Thalapathy Vijay is entering politics but the actor slashed all the rumours and said that he is not involved with the party formed by his father and urged his fans to not join it. Also Read - Monday Memes: Ranveer Singh's new twin-ponytail look creates a memefest that will make your sides split with laughter – view tweets

Vijay Deverakonda becomes a proud owner of a multiplex cinema and more

The Rowdy Star of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda, who garnered popularity across the country for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, has now ventured into a big side business as he becomes a proud owner of a multiplex cinema. Sharing this big news on social media, the Liger actor wrote, "From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema I share with you all, Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021."

revealed he felt happy when rejected his movie 'Bhola Shankar'

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who graced the pre-release event of Love Story, revealed that he felt happy when Sai Pallavi rejected his movie 'Bhola Shankar' as he doesn't wanted her to play his onscreen brother. The actor said, “When my team told me that they are approaching Sai Pallavi, I prayed that she should not accept the film. Thankfully, she declined the offer and felt extremely happy about the same.” Sai Pallavi revealed the reason behind declining the project and said, “Sir, I always have a fear about doing remakes and that’s the only reason for declining the offer.” To which, Chiru replied, “I want to prove myself as a dancer by acting with you. I want to work with you as your romantic interest but not as your brother.”

Crucial update on Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula pan-India film

During the pre-release event of and Sai Pallavi's Love Story, director Sekhar Kamula opened up about his next pan-India project with Dhanush as he said, "My next film with Dhanush is a thriller. It is a multi-language film.” The film is produced by Sunil Narang and Pushkar Rammohan Rao.

Massive update on Thalapathy Vijay's Beast

After Georgia and Chennai, the team of Thalapathy Vijay has headed to New Delhi for the new schedule of Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast. Also starring in a lead role, the team will shoot some action-packed sequences in this schedule.