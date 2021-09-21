Trending South news today: Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Nagarjuna father-in-law; Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and more

Today, we saw all the big names from Tollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood grabbing the headlines. While 's new tweet for father-in-law made fans super happy amidst her divorce rumours with , Kollywood megastar Thala Ajith recently met world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo, who has covered 7 continents and 64 countries on her bike. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Valimai star Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and the reason will make all fans delighted

All is well between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

has been in the news since many weeks now due to speculations about her divorce with . On Monday, shared a video with a message remembering his late father on his birth anniversary. Samantha quote tweeted the video and wrote, "This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama."

Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo

Well, if you are an fan, you will definitely know that apart from impressing us with his impeccable acting skills, he is a professional biker and loves to take long trips on his beast. In fact, the actor went on a bike expedition after wrapping up the final schedule of Valimai in Russia to explore the beauty of that place.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to a marriage proposal on Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is India's National Crush. The actress is winning hearts all over India. She is very active on Instagram. Once in a while she likes to do lives with her fans and followers. Rashmika Mandanna got a marriage proposal on Instagram and her reply is being adored by fans. The actress retorted, "Hmmm....Interesting." She is surely one chilled-out gal.

Rana Daggubati-Pawan Kalyan's face-off will remind you of the one between 's Gabbar Singh and Veeru

After Pawan Kalyan's massy intro, the makers of Bheemla Nayak dropped the character promo of Rana Daggubati's Daniel Shekhar, who is arrogant and egoistic. In the promo, we see Rana telling Pawan's wife, “I overheard a talk at the police station that your husband is called Gabbar Singh. Do you know who am I? . Hero.”

Rashmika Mandanna lists down her future goals

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is swiftly climbing the ladder of success. She has become a national crush and a bankable star at the box office. She has earned the love of her fan followers who swoon on every picture of her. She is pretty famous in the South film industry and now she is all set to enter into Bollywood too.

