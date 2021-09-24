As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending south news of the day. , , , and others are a part of our trending south newsmakers. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: Laal Singh Chaddha actor reveals how Aamir Khan extended his support amid divorce rumours

Naga Chaitanya breaks his silence on divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the most favourite South industry couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have always managed to give major relationship goals to many. Well, recently the Laal Singh Chaddha actor spoke his heart out on how he shuts out the rumours about his personal life while making public appearances, especially during this tough time. For a few weeks now, there have been rumours of the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch. #ChaySam fans are quite disheartened with this news.

Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali’s release date out

Actor Tovino Thomas' upcoming superhero film 'Minnal Murali' will release digitally on December 24. The movie talks about the life of an ordinary man Jaison, whose life changes after he is struck by a bolt of lightning. The superpowers change his life. Set in the 1990s, 'Minnal Murali' is produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and will stream on Netflix.

Love Story: Sai Pallavi seems smitten with co-star Naga Chaitanya

The trailer of Telugu movie Love Story has eneamoured one and all. Despite the film looking like old wine in a new bottle, the Love Story trailer has won people hearts owing mostly to the glimpse of the scintillating chemistry we've got to see between lead pair Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, coupled with smouldering dance moves as an onscreen couple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finds THIS genre the toughest

Samantha Ruth Prabhu may be facing a torrid time in her personal loge amid mounting divorce rumours with supposed estranged husband Naga Chaitanya and speculation that their marriage has reached an irreconcilable stage. However, it's not the same on the professional front, which is going great guns to say the least, with Samantha Akkineni receiving both accolades and awards for her work.

Naga Chaitanya reveals how Aamir Khan extended his support amid divorce rumours

South's most adorable couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are grabbing eyeballs for their divorce rumours. The duo has not spoken anything about this and their fans are quite worried. According to the reports, things are not going well in #ChaySam's life and the two might get a divorce soon.

(With inputs from IANS)