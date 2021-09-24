We are here with our trending south news of the day. , , Love Story, , and others are a part of our trending south newsmakers. Also Read - Harshvardhan Rane's gay fan wants him to act in Tamil movies; the actor's response is heart-warming

Fan makes an emotional appeal to Naga Chaitanya to not divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story has been released in theatres and fans have been going gaga over the romantic storyline and stellar performances. While a few fans were seen expressing their views on the film, one of them got pretty emotional when he was asked about Naga and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce rumours. Also Read - Did Kim Sharma just make her relationship with Tennis legend Leander Paes official? THIS pic suggests so

Read the full story here: Fan makes an emotional appeal to Naga Chaitanya to not divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu Also Read - Kim Sharma's ex Harshvardhan Rane REACTS to her dating rumours with tennis player Leander Paes; here's what he said

Love Story full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's recently released film Love Story has become the latest victim to piracy. The movie has been leaked by Tamilrockers within a few hours of its release. The notorious film piracy site has now made several links available to download the movie for free in HD quality. It is also available on Telegram and Movierulz.

#SSMB28: Know the massive cost of 's grand on-set home

Mahesh Babu is one of the highly acclaimed stars of the South cinema. The actor has been entertaining us for years now and has been a favourite of the filmmakers as he is a bankable star. He is one of the highly paid actors too. Well, with all this success and stardom, he deserves to get the best.

Read the full story here: #SSMB28: Know the massive cost of Mahesh Babu's grand on-set home

Read the full story here: Love Story full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Harshvardhan Rane's gay fan wants him to act in Tamil movies

Handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane has left many floored with his good looks. He has worked in a number of Telugu movies but his last few projects have been in Hindi. He was recently seen in 's Taish where people liked his acting. His last movie Haseen Dilruba had an OTT release and he impressed everyone. Today, a fan wrote to him that he was a huge admirer and wanted to see Harshvardhan in Tamil films. Now, the fan also disclosed that he was gay.

Read the full story here: Harshvardhan Rane's gay fan wants him to act in Tamil movies

Love Story to beat Vakeel Saab?

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story has just been released and it seems fans are pretty excited. After the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, this is one of the biggest Indian releases. It has opened well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Not just that, it’s also doing good in the US.

Read the full story here: Love Story to beat Vakeel Saab?