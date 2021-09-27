Trending South news today: Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and more

While the legendary boxer Mike Tyson joined the cast of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's pan-India film, Liger, Power Star Pawan Kalyan commented on the unique dance moves of RRR star Jr NTR. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...