Trending South news today: Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and more

Today, we saw some great news from the south industry, that grabbed the attention of the audience. While the legendary boxer Mike Tyson joined the cast of and 's pan-India film, Liger, Power star commented on the unique dance moves of RRR star Jr NTR. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger just got bigger as boxing legend Mike Tyson has come on board. In association with Puri connects, the film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions.

Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves

In Tollywood, we have some amazing actors, who impressed us with their dancing skills like , Jr NTR, and others. Talking about Jr NTR, the Janatha Garage star has won hearts with some of his unique dance moves and even the Power Star of Tollywood agrees to it.

F3 actress suffering from a severe health issue

In a recent interview, actress Tamannaah has opened up on suffering from a serious health issue. The actress who was recently seen in Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand has opened up on the same, though did not divulge much about her condition.

reveals his reaction after watching the original Jersey

Yesterday, we saw several filmmakers dropping the release date of their biggies and among them, the producers of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey announced that the sports drama will be the last release of 2021 as it will hit the screens on December 31.

-Sai Pallavi's Love Story rules the USA box office

Apart from shattering records at the domestic market, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is achieving milestones in the international markets. The romantic drama has entered the top 10 box office charts in USA in its opening weekend.

