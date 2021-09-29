Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about moving to Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna as Sarvalli from Allu Arjun's Pushpa impresses fans and more

While the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from Allu Arjun's Pushpa has took the internet by storm, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally reacted to the rumours of her moving to Mumbai. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...