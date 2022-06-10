, , Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, , Adivi Sesh, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of South entertainment, you are at the right place. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding; Acharya maker Koratala Siva pays Rs 33 crore to distributors and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures out and they are straight out of a fairy tale – Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married today. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and many other celebs.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Acharya maker Koratala Siva pays Rs 33 crore to distributors

and starrer Acharya was a box office failure. Now, according to reports, Acharya director has paid Rs 33 crore to distributors.

Acharya maker Koratala Siva pays Rs 33 crore to distributors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor turned 37 today. Sharing a picture of the mom-to-be, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday to you gorgeous mommy-to-be @sonamkapoor. Can't wait to watch you shine in this new phase of life."

Major actor Adivi Sesh opens on the film’s success

Major actor Adivi Sesh is a happy man as his film is doing great at the box office. Talking to IANS, he said, “It is the fire, the passion and the inspirational story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that is getting discovered by the audience and growing slowly. Now, theatre owners are increasing the number of shows etc. I am happy to see the celebration of the spirit of Major."

opens up on South vs Hindi debate, says, ‘Differences between north and south were created by us’

Speaking about the wide acceptance of movies in both the industries, Arun Vijay told IANS, "The gap and differences between north and south were created by us mentally but in reality they never existed, the movies are made for Indian cinema and not any specific region and it's high time we accept that".

(With inputs from IANS)