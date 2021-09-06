Trending South news today: Shankar's daughter makes her Kollywood debut with Suriya-Karthi's next, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to skip theatrical release and more

While maverick filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar is making her Kollywood debut with Suriya-Karthi's Viruman, the reports of SS Rajamouli's RRR skipping theatrical release has taken the social media by storm. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...