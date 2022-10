From Pushpa firecrackers flooding Diwali and Ram Charan's RC15 latest update to Kantara overtaking Doctor G at the box office, the Prabhas movie likely to bring him back on track, and Prabhas' biggest hits and flops; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

South newsmakers of 23rd October 2022:

Pushpa firecrackers flood Diwali

Pushpa craze refuses to fade away as varied types of firecrackers, inspired by the starrer, have now spread all over the market this Diwali.

Ram Charan's RC15 latest update

After Ram Charan is done promoting RRR in Japan, the superstar will head to New Zealand with and Director Shankar for an important sequence of RC15 while the film shoot is set to end on THIS date.

Kantara overtakes Doctor G at the box office

Kantara may be near the end of its run at the Kannada box office, but the Rishab Shetty starrer is going strong in the Hindi belt as it has overtaken Doctor G at the box office and could end up surpassing several other moderate pan-India grossers in this market, including Rocketry, Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan.

Prabhas movie likely to bring him back on track

A noted astrologer has exclusively predicted to BollywoodLife that it isn't Adipurush, but another movie that will bring Prabhas back in the game at the box office.

Prabhas' biggest hits and flops

Here's a birthday special with a throwback to his biggest hits and flops, including , Radhe Shyam and more, over his long career in the Telugu film industry and recently in Bollywood.

