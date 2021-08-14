Trending South News Today: Simbu's drastic physical transformation for Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial, Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her toned midriff and more

From Simbu aka Silambarasan TR blowing everyone's mind with his drastic transformation for Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu to Tamannaah Bhatia sharing her stunning pictures showing off her toned midriff, here's a look at the top trending south news today.