Trending South News Today: Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna's first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From making her Telugu debut with to Rashmika Mandanna's interaction with on Goodbye set, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hits 100M views and more

Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi; here's the hefty amount she will be paid for the movie?

As per sources, the Director has already narrated the script to Sonakshi Sinha and the actress has apparently given the green signal to star opposite Chiranjeevi as the female lead in the film. Word is that the actress is extremely impressed with the screenplay as also her character and is keen to get on board. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for the game show; says 'back on that chair from 2000...that's 21 years'

Read the full story here: Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi; here's the hefty amount she will be paid for the movie? Also Read - Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS her first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on set; shares the ice breaker moment

shares a huge update on his film with SS Rajamouli and it will take your excitement to another level

In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu shared crucial details about his next project with SS Rajamouli.

Read the full story here: Mahesh Babu shares a huge update on his film with SS Rajamouli and it will take your excitement to another level

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna beats , and others to achieve this feat – deets inside

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is among the most popular ones. So much that her stardom has surpassed that of actresses like Pooja Hegde, and others.

Read the full story here: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna beats Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani and others to achieve this feat – deets inside

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS her first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on set; shares the ice breaker moment

While Rashmika Mandanna awaits her Hindi film debut, she is also shooting for her second Bollywood venture alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Goodbye. Se recently shared the ice breaker moment between them.

Read the full story here: Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS her first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on set; shares the ice breaker moment

With a film with , Mahesh Babu and more, Pooja Hedge is set to rule box office charts and hearts

Pooja Hegde is dabbling Bollywood as well as south films. She is already an established name, but it now seems that she is going to be even more popular. Here's a look at some of her upcoming south films.

Read the full story here: With a film with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and more, Pooja Hedge is set to rule box office charts and hearts

Surgery successful, will be back soon:

Actor Prakash Raj, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after sustaining an injury, said on Wednesday that his health is better and he will be back in action soon.

RK Sagar reveals title poster of his next 'The 100'

Actor R.K. Sagar, who was last seen in the film 'Shaadi Mubarak', has revealed the title poster of his next, 'The 100'. The title poster introduces Sagar as , an IPS officer. In the poster, he is seen in a Khaki uniform with a gun in his hand. The actor has teamed up with debutant director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar for the film which will be produced under RK Banners. Billed to be an emotional thriller, the film is said to have an intense story and is high on action. Shyam K Naidu handles cinematography of the film, which is expected to go on floors soon. Details of the remaining cast hasn't been revealed yet.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's biopic on Nageswara Rao titled 'Stuartpuram Donga'

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will soon be seen playing the lead in the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film has been announced with the title 'Stuartpuram Donga'. Nageswara Rao was known as the notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. The film will be directed by KS and produced by . Melody Brahma Mani Sharma will score the music. Shyam K Naidu handles the camera, while Thammiraju is the editor and AS Prakash is the art director.