Trending South news today: Sri Reddy reacts to the divorce rumours of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor trailer impresses fans and more

Kannada TV actress Soujanya hangs herself to death in her Bengaluru apartment

Kannada TV actress Soujanya was found dead on Thursday in her Bengaluru apartment in the Kumbalgodu area. According to the reports, the actress has died by suicide. She was 25.

Sri Reddy reacts to the divorce rumours of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours are the talk of the town. Social media has been abuzz with the rumours of ChaySam's marriage going through a rough patch. Now, one of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, Sri Reddy has reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours.

Producer talks about the mass hysteria he witnessed during Thala Ajith's Viswasam

Fans of Thala Ajith were so impatient about Valimai that the film trended like crazy on social media. They kept on asking about updates and it was an explosion when the teaser got released.

SLAMS 'Bollywood Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii which was released in theatres on September 10, is now on Netflix. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously… And Thalaivii is one such film… I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa’s story. Also, big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude."

Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor trailer impresses fans

Finally, the trailer of Most Eligible Bachelor was released today. The trailer looks very promising. Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni are paired opposite each other in this rom-com by Bommarillu Bhaskar.