As per reports, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's movie is going to be the most expensive one in the history of Indian cinema. The film is going to be made under the banner of Sri Durga Arts. The film is being written by Vijayendra Prasad. It seems Ram Charan has been approached by a Bollywood production for a big Hindi movie. Other news is that Nupur Sanon has signed a pan-India movie with Ravi Teja. Abhishek Agrawal of The Kashmir Files is producing the film. Here is a lowdown of the movie…

Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon to team up together

Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon is going to a do South film with Ravi Teja. This is a pan-India project. Ravi Teja is known in the mass circuits of India due to his dubbed movies. The film is going to be directed by Vamsi and the producer is Abhishek Agrawal. He had bankrolled The Kashmir Files too. Nupur Sanon has finished work on Noorani Chehra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ravi Teja has given a hit with Khiladi.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's movie to be bigger than RRR

Buzz is that this movie will have a budget of Rs 800 crores. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's movie will be the most expensive one in the history of Indian cinema. The film will be made by KL Narayana under his banner Sri Durga Arts. The film will come out in multiple languages. The script is being written by KL Vijayendra Prasad and it is going to be similar to a James Bond film. They are planning to shoot in the jungles of Africa.

Ram Charan gets big Bollywood offer

Ram Charan has apparently got an offer for a big Hindi movie after the success of RRR. He also celebrated his birthday recently. He wrote in a note, "Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift."

RRR zips past the Rs 650 crore mark at the global box office

RRR has easily crossed the lifetime collections of Baahubali 1. Now, SS Rajamouli has to beat his own record set with the second film, Baahubali: The Conclusion. Take a look at the complete breakdown of the collections.

Vikrant Rona trailer to be out on April 2

Kiccha Sudeep's much anticipated movie Vikrant Rona's trailer is going to be out on April 2. The film's trailer will be unveiled by Silambarasan, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal. The movie is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. It is produced by Zee Studios.