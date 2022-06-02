From SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad’s suggestions for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to Prabhas rejecting Vikram helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film, many South films and stars have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important update about your favourite star or a movie. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta confirms surgery with a witty post, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa in online TRP and more

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji made him and Alia Bhatt reshoot the film after SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad's suggestions

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and SS Rajamouli launched the teaser of Brahmastra in Vizag. At the event, Ranbir revealed that Ayan made him and Alia reshoot a few scenes after Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad's gave the filmmaker some suggestions.

Prabhas rejects Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

Prabhas starrers and Radhe Shyam failed to make a mark at the box office. But still, filmmakers are keen to cast him in their movies. Now, according to reports, Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj offered Prabhas a film, but it is said that the actor has turned down the offer.

Kamal Haasan rebukes Kapil Sharma; Vikram star reveals assistant directors ogled at him after his pallu slipped during Chachi 420

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is all set to release on 3rd June 2022. For the promotion of the film, he will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of , and the veteran actor revealed that assistant directors ogled at him after his pallu slipped during Chachi 420.

Ante Sundaraniki trailer impresses Nani’s fans

The much-awaited trailer of Ante Sundaraniki has been released. The movie stars Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in the lead roles and netizens are impressed with the trailer.

This June 10th!

It will be a celebration in theatres ♥️? ? Here’s the THEATRICAL TRAILER of #AnteSundaraniki ??https://t.co/1xiKIcx7e9 pic.twitter.com/pYVtxcLyPP — Nani (@NameisNani) June 2, 2022

Venkatesh and starrer F3 not getting an OTT release soon

F3 starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and has been getting a good response at the box office. Recently, the makers clarified that the film is not releasing on OTT anytime soon and it will stream digitally only after 8 weeks of its release.