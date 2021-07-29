Trending South News Today: Sumanth Akkineni to get married for the second time, Krish confirms Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66 and more

From Sumanth Akkineni to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony to Thalapathy 66 to mark the Tollywood debut of Vijay, here's a look at the top trending south news today.