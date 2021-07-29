Trending South News Today: Sumanth Akkineni to get married for the second time, Krish confirms Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66 and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From the trailer release of Netflix anthology Navarasa to the makers of KGF 2 planning a huge surprise on 's birthday, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt a script after being unable to launch Abhishek Bachchan?

starrer Kuruthi’s poster out; will have an OTT release on THIS special occasion

In the latest poster, we can see a Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Roshan Mathew and the other cast members posing with a police van.talented ensemble standing against a police van in the midst of a forest. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Akshay Kumar decodes the meaning of his Atrangi Re costar's name and it's 'on-point'

Maaran, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man and more: is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

While the four-time National Award winner (including two for Best Actor) continues to deliver money-spinners in Kollywood, through his upcoming films, we will see the Karnan star pushing the envelope with his acting power. So, let's check out his upcoming projects...

follows 's footsteps; seeks blessings at the Kalikambal Temple - view beautiful pictures

Model turned Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently visited Kalikambal Temple in Chennai and shared breathtaking pictures on her social media.

Breaking! Krish confirms Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally for #Thalapathy66 – deets inside

Thalapathy 66 will mark the Tollywood debut of Vijay. It will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

After his divorce with Keerthi Reddy, Sumanth Akkineni to get married for the second time with a girl named Pavithra – Wedding card goes viral

Actor Sumanth seems to have finally found the love of his life and will soon tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony.

