Trending South news today: Thala Ajith goes on a bike trip in Russia, Siddharth slams trollers for sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death and more

While you must be getting ready for the weekend, we take you through the glimpse of the south newsmakers, who grabbed the headlines today. While the pics of Thala Ajith going on a bike trip in Russia post wrapping up Valimai went viral on social media, popular south actor Siddharth bashed trollers for sharing his image with RIP messages after the demise of Sidharth Shukla.

Thala Ajith goes on a bike trip in Russia

The megastar of Kollywood, who recently headed to Russia for the final schedule of Valimai, went on a bike-trip post wrapping the filming of his action-thriller. The super-stylish pics of his bike ride is currently dominating the internet, which has turned out to be a treat for fans.

Siddharth slams trollers for sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death

While the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla has sent the shockwaves across the country, south actor Siddharth is getting a tough time as the actor lashed out at trolls who have been tagging and sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death.

joins Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film?

Today, we saw Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee has went on floors today in Pune. While earlier there were reports that the makers have roped in AR Rahman to compose the tunes of the film, it is now said that Anirudh Ravichander has come on board to give the background score of this mega-budget film.

celebrates third birthday of her baby boy

The gorgeous south beauty and national-award winning actress loves to pose amazing pics with his pawsome friend Nyke. While these images always go viral on social media, the Remo star shared an adorable post to celebrate her pet's third birthday, whom she calls him a baby boy.

comes on board for Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film

The blockbuster filmmaker of south, Atlee, who delivered money-spinners like Theri, Mersal and Bigil, has collaborated with for big Bollywood debut as a director. While the reports suggest that the film has gone on floors today with the megastar and Nayanthara in Pune, it is said that even The Family Man 2 star was spotted on the sets, which rises the speculation that she has joined this pan-India venture.