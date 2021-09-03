Trending South news today: Thala Ajith goes on a bike trip in Russia, Siddharth slams trollers for sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death and more

While the pics of Thala Ajith going on a bike trip in Russia post wrapping up Valimai went viral on social media, popular south actor Siddharth bashed trollers for sharing his image with RIP messages after the demise of Sidharth Shukla.