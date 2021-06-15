Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay gets Rs 100 crore for Telugu debut, Vijay Sethupathi to star in Prashanth Neel's next and more

From Thalapathy Vijay getting paid Rs 10 crore for Dil Raju's next to Vijay Sethupathi gearing up for KGF director Prashanth Neel's next, here's a look at the top trending south news today.