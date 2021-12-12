The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From Thalapathy Vijay and become the most tweeted south stars in 2021 to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa making a massive pre-release business, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh become most tweeted-about South Indian actor and actress in 2021

Tamil actor Vijay and Keerthy Suresh have become the most tweeted actor and actress in the south film industry for the year 2021 beating the likes of several other popular south stars in the list. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer registers INSANE Baahubali-level pre-release business – theatrical, OTT, satellite, audio rights SOLD for this much

The all-language theatrical rights have already fetched a fancy price and a top OTT player has paid a whopping amount of money for the digital streaming rights of Pushpa. The audio and satellite rights deals have only added to the insane numbers.

Everybody from Sachin Tendulkar, Dhanush and to Mammootty, Director and actor Kalaiya rasan to , and Arjun Das flooded Twitter with beautiful wishes for Rajinikanth while Thalaivar's fans emerged from every nook and cranny to celebrate his birthday with great pomp and vigour at halls, in their homes or on the streets

Rajendra Prasad makes Telugu OTT debut with 'Senapathi'

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad is set to make his debut in the OTT space with upcoming web film titled 'Senapathi'. The makers of 'Senapathi' came up with the announcement along with the motion poster, which revealed that the movie is an intriguing thriller. The motion poster starts off with a conversation, between a grandfather and his grandchild, where the former narrates a 'pitta katha' of a king, his seven sons, who go out fishing (a popular folk tale in Telugu). Rajendra Prasad's narration intrigues, as his look is revealed.

Big B, , Deepika team up for 'Project-K' as shoot starts

Telugu star Prabhas has teamed up with 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin for the upcoming 'Project-K'. Bollywood actress will star opposite Prabhas with megastar . The movie is tentatively titled 'Project-K' has begun the shoot, as the makers started the first schedule in Hyderabad. The film's shoot is presently taking place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The team will be shooting a few scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika.