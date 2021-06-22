Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay's Beast avatar is a hit with fans; Prabhas' Salaar to release in two parts and more

Well, south industry continues to give us some juicy gossip and development, which grabbed the attention of the audience. While Thalapathy Vijay's massy look from Beast garnered thunderous response from fans, the reports of and 's Salaar releasing in two parts made the fans super-excited. So, let's meet the newsmakers... Also Read - BEAST second look: Thalapathy Vijay treats his fans with an intriguing poster on his birthday

Thalapathy Vijay's massy look of Beast

On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers revealed the massy look of Beast, which instantly became hit among the fans. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also features in a lead role.

Prabhas' Salaar to release in two parts

After KGF, Prashanth Neel has collaborated with Prabhas for Salaar. While fans are super-excited for this project, it is said that the makers are planning to release this action-thriller in two parts. Reportedly, the director thinks that the content of the film has the scope to extend in two parts. As per the reports, the makers will soon announce this news officially.

Makers spend THIS whopping on the sets of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

After starring in back-to-back action films, Rebel Star is all set to charm with his lover boy avatar in the upcoming romantic period drama, Radhe Shyam, which also features in in a lead roles. While the mega-budget venture has already garnered appreciation for its motion poster and amazing posters, the latest reports suggest that the makers has spent Rs 106 crore on 26 sets of the film. Well, with so much amount spent, we are sure that this film will be a visual treat and give audience an amazing cinematic experience.

charges BOMB for Sekhar Kammula pan-India project

Truly excited and charged.

A star who enjoys his peformance, finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. @dhanushkraja, Let’s do it once more.@SVCLLP, Happy to continue the association with Narayan Das K. Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru. pic.twitter.com/0WYw8bfHOu — Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) June 18, 2021

A few days, Dhanush announced his pan-India project with Sekhar Kammula. While the film is set to go on floors by the end of this year, the reports suggest that the Maari star is charging Rs 50 crore for this trilingual venture. The film will be backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP

refutes Liger taking OTT route

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

A few days back, there were reports that makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger got the offer of Rs 200 crore from a streaming giant for direct OTT release. While this news garnered excitement among fans, lead actor denied the news as he quoted the report and tweeted, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theaters.”