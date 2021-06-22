Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay's Beast avatar is a hit with fans; Prabhas' Salaar to release in two parts and more

While Thalapathy Vijay's massy look from Beast garnered thunderous response from fans, the reports of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Salaar releasing in two parts made the fans super-excited. So, let's meet the newsmakers...