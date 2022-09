The south cinema is buzzing a lot of late. From reacting to the rumours of her pairing with Vijay in Thalapathy 67 to becoming more cautious after the debacle of Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha, here's a look at the top south cinema news of the day.

Trisha Krishnan to feature in Thalapathy 67?

In a recent interview, when Trisha Krishnan, who is currently gearing up for the release of 's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, was asked about the rumours of her pairing with Vijay in Thalapathy 67, the actress' gesture added more fuel to the fire. Check out full story here.

Naga Chaitanya becomes more careful

After the debacle of his recently released films Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya has become more cautious about choosing his projects wisely. Check out full story here.

's Godfather OTT rights sold for whopping price

According to the reports, the digital rights of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather, also featuring Bollywood superstar in a cameo, have been bought by an OTT platform for a fancy sum.

Simbu thanks AR Rahman

Actor aka Simbu has thanked the Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman for always being there and making his films special after Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu received praise from various quarters, especially for its music.

Nivedhithaa Sathish elated to star in Captain Miller

The makers of director Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited starrer Captain Miller announced that Nivedhithaa Sathish will be a part of the film. She is elated to star in the upcoming project.