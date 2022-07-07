From an important update about a song of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu to fans wondering whether Naga Chaitanya still misses Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the first look of The Ghost, many South stars and movies made it to the headlines today. If you missed an important update about your favourite star or his/her movies, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's latest post makes fans emotional; netizens convinced that Chay still misses Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya recently shared a post on Instagram in which he thanked his parents and his pet Hash. Chay and Sam were pet parents and reportedly, right now, Hash is with Samantha. So, as Chaitanya shared a picture with Hash, fans started wondering whether he is still missing Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya recently shared a post on Instagram in which he thanked his parents and his pet Hash. Chay and Sam were pet parents and reportedly, right now, Hash is with Samantha. So, as Chaitanya shared a picture with Hash, fans started wondering whether he is still missing Samantha.

Varisu first song: Crucial UPDATE on the shoot and release of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's new single revealed by choreographer

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Recently, one of the choreographers of the film shared an important update about a song shoot.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Recently, one of the choreographers of the film shared an important update about a song shoot.

GodFather star adds an extra letter to his name; is numerology the reason behind it?

If you have watched the first look teaser of Chiranjeevi’s GodFather, you would have marked that there’s an extra ‘e’ added to his name, and now, the spelling of the actor’s name is Chiranjeeevi. Well, this makes everyone wonder whether the megastar has taken the numerology route.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/godfather-star-chiranjeevi-adds-an-extra-letter-to-his-name-is-numerology-the-reason-behind-it-entertainment-news-2121330/

F3 actress reveals her BIGGEST fear; it has a Ghajini connect [Deets Here]

Everyone has a fear and even F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia has one. The actress recently opened up about her biggest fear and it is related to ’s Ghajini.

Everyone has a fear and even F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia has one. The actress recently opened up about her biggest fear and it is related to 's Ghajini.

First look of ’s The Ghost unveiled

Nagarjuna will next be seen in The Ghost and today, the first look poster of the film has been released. The makers also revealed that the first glimpse of the movie will be out on 9th July. Check out the first look below…