Trending South news today: Venkatesh Daggubati slams Kangana Ranaut for her comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split, Prabhas 25 to be announced tomorrow with a 'plot' twist and more

While Venkatesh Daggubati slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu separation, the news of makers announcing Prabhas 25 has sent fans into frenzy. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...