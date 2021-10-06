Trending South news today: Venkatesh Daggubati slams Kangana Ranaut for her comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split, Prabhas 25 to be announced tomorrow with a 'plot' twist and more

Today, we saw biggies like , , and others grabbing the headlines for their professional and personal work. While Venkatesh Daggubati slammed for her comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu separation, the news of makers announcing Prabhas 25 has sent fans into frenzy. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Woman blames Thala Ajith for losing her job; attempts suicide by setting herself ablaze in front of actor's house

Venkatesh Daggubati slams Kangana Ranaut for her comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split Also Read - Trending South news today: Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Nagarjuna father-in-law; Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and more

Popular Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who is also Naga Chaitanya's uncle, prefers to live a very low-key and controversial free life. The actor only speaks or gives his opinion when something is important and this time he has done that. Also Read - Valimai star Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and the reason will make all fans delighted

Prabhas’ 25th film will be announced tomorrow

Production house T-series today announced that something big is coming tomorrow on October 6. There is a strong buzz that it is going to Prabhas’ 25th film. It is believed that he will be teaming up with Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

pays a surprise visit on the sets of F3

South superstar Allu Arjun recently visited the sets of Victory Venkatesh and ’s F3 (Fun and Frustration) film. The handsome hunk made a surprise entry on the sets of the most awaited film, while the director Anil Ravipudi was filming a fun sequence with the main cast including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Rajendra Prasad, and Sunil.

Woman blames Thala Ajith for losing her job

In a shocking development, a woman attempted suicide by trying to set herself ablaze in front of Tamil actor 's house in Chennai on Monday. According to the reports, the woman was dejected after she failed to meet the actor and blamed him for losing her job.

Malavika Mohanan's latest Insta pic sets off a deluge of Thirst Tweets

Malavika Mohanan who was seen in the film Master has a huge fan following in the South. The actress has posted a picture on Instagram where we can see her in a magenta skirt with a dupatta. She is wearing a light blue bandeau top.

