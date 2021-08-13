It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Thalapathy Vijay meeting Thala MS Dhoni at Gokulam Studios in Chennai to video and pictures of Prabhas' Salaar getting leaked from the sets, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni pens an emotional note for Shaakuntalam director Guna Sekhar for 'making her dream a reality' – view post

Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up shooting for director Guna Sekhar's Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which also marks the movie debut of 's four-year-old daughter Allu Arha. Also Read - From Salman Khan not being Bajrangi Bhaijaan's first choice to when Deepika Padukone was upset with Amitabh Bachchan? – Bollywood’s best kept secrets that will make you go hawww

Fans go berserk after Thalapathy Vijay is seen chatting with 'Thala' MS Dhoni at Gokulam Studios; pics go viral

It couldn't have been a bigger OMG moment for fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Dhoni when they saw them together at Gokulam Studios in Chennai.

Salaar: Video and pictures of Prabhas from the sets get LEAKED leaving the director fuming – read deets

star Prabhas is currently shooting for his high-octane action film Salaar. Recently, a video and a few pictures of the star from the sets went viral

celebrates her first Teej post wedding with Gautam Kitchlu; fans speculate if the pictures are from the Uma actress' 'baby shower'

Kajal Aggarwal who tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu during the lockdown celebrated her first Teej and shared the pictures on social media

When Prabhudeva's ex-wife Latha wanted to 'kick' Nayanthara for stealing her husband

In an old interview, Prabhudeva's ex-wife Latha had bashed Nayanthara and even cursed her for stealing her husband.

THROWBACK: When cried out loud after being trolled and insulted on sets of his film [VIDEO]

Dhanush was insulted and trolled on the sets of Kaadhal Kondein by the people so much that he went to his car and cried out loud. He was just a boy of 20, to note.

Adivi Sesh commences final shoot of 'Major'

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh kickstarted the final shooting schedule of his biographical drama 'Major' here on Thursday. The actor says he is overwhelmed with mixed emotions. Actress Saiee M. Manjrekar has joined the team for her part as well. 'Major' is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.