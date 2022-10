It is time to look at the South newsmakers of the day. South stars are making a lot of noise with films doing extremely well at the box office. The latest big release from South is Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara. The film has impressed all including Rajinikanth. Another big update from South is that of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan who faced the surrogacy controversy. The first-look poster of Dileep's upcoming movie Bandra also made some noise on social media. Here's looking at all the top updates.

Vignesh Shivan makes a cryptic post

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan who welcomed twins through surrogacy got involved in a controversy as it was alleged that they broke the law. However, now they have been given a clean chit. Following this, Vignesh Shivan made a cryptic post that read, "If we spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in."

Kantara star Rishab Shetty responds to

Apart from the audience, Rajinikanth too appreciated Rishab Shetty's latest movie Kantara. He took to Twitter to respond to Rajinikanth's post and mentioned that it was a dream come true moment for him.

First look poster of Bandra

On Dileep's birthday, the first-look poster of his upcoming film Bandra was released. It was director Arun Gopy who shared the poster and penned a long note too.

Yashoda Trailer trends on Twitter

As the trailer of 's upcoming film Yashoda is going to release soon, fans are more than excited for it. Even before the release of the trailer, it is trending on social media.

Ram Charan shares pictures from Japan

RRR star Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share special pictures with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others as the promote the film. He mentioned that he couldn't have missed this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. ??☄️

Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched.

愛しています ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TEwXFPTFoH — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 26, 2022

