Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda likely to collaborate with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty for a film, SS Rajamouli complains of poor facilities at Delhi airport and more

Whispers are being heard that Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has collaborated with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty for their next film.

MAJOR UPDATE on the shooting schedule of Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy – plot and cast deets inside

Director Rahul Sankrityan is making Nani's Shyam Singha Roy on a prestigious scale to offer a whole new experience to the Telugu audience as the storyline is touted to be very unique

Here's how Bellamkonda Sreenivas is prepping for his grand Bollywood debut – the remake of ' blockbuster Chatrapathi

The Bollywood remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi is being scripted by S.S. Rajamouli's father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, while Sajid Samji is penning the Hindi dialogues. Besides Bellamkonda Sreenivas, star Telugu director, V.V. Vinayak, will also be making his Bollywood debut with the movie.

SS Rajamouli complains of poor facilities at Delhi airport

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently shooting for his multi-lingual film RRR, tweeted complaint about the state of affairs at Delhi airport. The filmmaker landed in the Capital on Friday and wasn't pleased to see lack of facilities. Rajamouli's RRR stars , JR NTR, and . Shooting for the film resumed recently.

Hindi dub of 's A1 Express trends on YouTube overseas

Actor Sundeep Kishan's recent Telugu film A1 Express was releases in Hindi on YouTube on Wednesday. Within two days of release, the film is trending in the top 10 list. Besides India, Sundeep's film is trending in Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Within two days of release it had already received over 15 million views online.