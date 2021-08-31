Trending South news today: Vijay Sethupathi tickles us funny in the Tughlaq Durbar trailer; Keerthy Suresh to step into Kriti Sanon's shoes for the Tamil and Telugu remake of Mimi and more

Today we saw several biggies from south grabbing the headlines. While the trailer of Vijay Sethupathi
and Raashi Khanna's Tughlaq Darbar garnered love from the audience, Keerthy Suresh
has been approached to play the lead role in Telugu and Tamil remake of Kriti Sanon
's Mimi. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...
Vijay Sethupathi tickles us funny in the trailer of Tughlaq Durbar
The makers of Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Darbar have released the trailer of the film and the comic timing of VJS has impressed the audience. The leading ladies of the film are Manjima Mohan
and Raashii Khanna. Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The film's music is composed by Govind Vasantha. It will premiere on Netflix on September 11.
Keerthy Suresh to step into shoes of Kriti Sanon for the Tamil and Telugu remake of Mimi
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi
starrer Mimi, which released in the last month on Netflix and Jio Cinema, garnered positive response from the audience. While fans call it Kriti's career best performance, the latest reports suggest that the national-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in Tamil and Telugu remakes of the film. It is said that a leading production house has acquired the remake rights of the film and will soon make an official announcement about it.
Suriya's wife Jyotika makes her Instagram debut
Popular Kollywood actress and Suriya's wife, Jyotika made her Instagram debut. While we saw her fans cheering for the actress, Suriya welcomed her with a cute comment as he wrote, "My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta."
Allu Arjun becomes the most followed male Tollywood actor
The Stylish Star of Tollywood, who is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa, recently achieved a great milestone as he became the first Tollywood actor to garner 13 million followers on Instagram.
Mahesh Babu's adorable birthday wish for son Gautam Ghattamaneni
The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu shared an adorable post to wish his son Gautam as he wrote, "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world ??? Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️ @gautamghattamaneni." Also Read - Major updates on Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun's next BIG projects
