Trending South news today: Vijay Sethupathi tickles us funny in the Tughlaq Durbar trailer; Keerthy Suresh to step into Kriti Sanon's shoes for the Tamil and Telugu remake of Mimi and more

While the trailer of Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna's Tughlaq Darbar garnered love from the audience, Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in Telugu and Tamil remake of Kriti Sanon's Mimi. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...