From Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona being leaked online to Prabhas starrer Project K getting to release date to Samantha Ruth Prabhu buying the house she stayed in with Naga Chaitanya before separation; many South celebs and films made it to the headlines today. If you by chance missed it, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Allu Arjun reunites with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas for an ad; filmmaker charges a WHOPPING amount for it [Read Deets]

Vikrant Rona full hd movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more sites; Kichha Sudeep, ' film latest victim of piracy

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez has hit the big screens today. The movie has received a mixed response from critics, but it has become the victim of piracy. The film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and more sites.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/vikrant-rona-full-hd-movie-leaked-online-on-tamilrockers-filmyzilla-and-more-sites-kichha-sudeep-jacqueline-fernandez-film-latest-victim-of-piracy-entertainment-news-kollywood-movies-latest-updat-2140960/ Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her controversial 'nepotism film' remark; says, 'I was trying to...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys the same house she lived in with Naga Chaitanya before separation; check the whopping amount

and parted ways last year. Reportedly, Samantha has bought the house in which she stayed with Chay before the separation. It is said that the actress paid a whopping amount for it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/samantha-ruth-prabhu-buys-the-same-house-she-lived-in-with-naga-chaitanya-before-separation-check-the-whopping-amount-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2140551/ Also Read - Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani starrer to release on a very SPECIAL DAY? Here's what we know

Advertisement

Project K: Prabhas, , , starrer to release on a very SPECIAL DAY? Here's what we know

Finally, here’s the most awaited update about , Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani starrer Project K. Everyone has been waiting to know when the film will be hitting the big screens, and recently, an update about it was shared by the makers.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/project-k-prabhas-deepika-padukone-amitabh-bachchan-disha-patani-starrer-to-release-on-a-very-special-day-heres-what-we-know-tamil-telugu-kannada-films-entertainment-news-2141211/

Naga Chaitanya made to seriously rethink career choices post Thank You debacle; film to be first target

Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You has become one of the biggest disasters of the year. Now, reportedly, the actor is planning to rethink his career choices and the first film under the radar is Venkat Prabhu’s directorial.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/naga-chaitanya-made-to-seriously-rethink-career-choices-post-thank-you-debacle-venkat-prabhu-film-to-be-first-target-latest-telugu-film-news-2140608/

unveils the teaser of his first bilingual film Vaathi/Sir

It’s Dhanush’s birthday today, and the makers decided to give a treat to his fans. The teaser of the actor’s bilingual film Vaathi (Tamil)/Sir (Telugu) has been released today. Dhanush took to Twitter to share the teaser with his fans. Check out the tweet below…