As the day inches close to the end, here's a recap of all the top updates from the South film industry. A lot of celebrities remained to be in the headlines today. One of the biggest news was that of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's wedding. The two tied the knot in a royal way in at the Mundota Fort in Rajasthan. Inside pictures went viral. Apart from that SS Rajamouli and his movie RRR remained to rule the news circuit because of its Oscar nominations. Ajith Kumar's Thunivu also gained attention on social media. Here are all the top updates.

and Sohael Kathuriya's wedding pictures

Hansika Motwani is now taken. She has become Mrs Kathuriya. The diva tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya in a royal way at Mundota fort in Rajasthan. She looked regal and how in a red and golden lehenga. Sohael complemented her in a beige and golden sherwani.

Details about RRR's Oscar nominations

As per a report in Variety, there is a possibilty that , Jr NTR, and starrer RRR directed by SS Rajamouli may find a nomination in Best Visual Effects category. It may compete with Avatar: The Way of Water, : Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Batman and others. The nominations list will be released on January 24.

#ChillaChilla trends on Twitter

Fans are more than excited for the first song of from Thunivu. It is titled as Chilla Chilla. The song is going to release on Friday.

HIT heroes to come together soon?

A picture of Adivi Sesh, Nani, film director Sailesh Kolanu, Vishwak Sen made it to the internet and it went viral in no time. They are called the HIT heroes. Responding to it HIT 2 actor Adivi Sesh hinted at a project of all them coming together.

Stuntman dies on sets of Viduthalai starring Vijay Sethupathy

As per reports, a stuntman passed away on the sets of film Viduthalai starring Vijay Sethupathy. As reported by Times of India, stuntman named Suresh had to run on a train but the rope he was attached too snapped and he fell.