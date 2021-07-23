Trending South News Today: Vishal severely injures his back, RRR writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad reveals why Jr NTR wears a Muslim cap and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Vishal's back getting severely damaged while performing for the climax action sequence to RRR writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad revealing the reason why Jr NTR wears a Muslim cap in the film, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finally reveals the reason of Jr NTR wearing a Muslim cap in the film

Say what! to romance THIS Bollywood beauty in his next?

Rajinikanth's untitled next will be directed by Desingu Periyasamy and produced by AGS Entertainment. Also Read - WOW! Jr NTR and Ram Charan to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?

Read the full story here: Say what! Rajinikanth to romance THIS Bollywood beauty in his next? Also Read - RRR: THIS massy composer comes on board for the promotional song of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Find out

Thala Ajith goes exploring North India on a bike; unseen pictures of him riding a beast with sporting cook biker gear go viral

A few pictures of South Superstar Thala Ajith riding a bulky motorbike whilst exploring North India have gone viral on the internet. They are indeed a visual treat.

Read the full story here: Thala Ajith goes exploring North India on a bike; unseen pictures of him riding a beast with sporting cook biker gear go viral

WOW! Jr NTR and to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?

The promotional of SS Rajamouli's RRR is reportedly composed by , who recently delivered a chartbuster in the form of Vaathi Coming.

Read the full story here: WOW! Jr NTR and Ram Charan to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?

RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finally reveals the reason of Jr NTR wearing a Muslim cap in the film

In SS Rajamouli's RRR, Jr NTR portrays the character of Komaram Bheem, who is considered as a hero for Adilabad tribal community.

Read the full story here: RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finally reveals the reason of Jr NTR wearing a Muslim cap in the film

Veteran Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passes away at 88 due to age ailments – Deets inside

KTS Padannayil is survived by his wife and three sons and a daughter and the last rites were held on Thursday evening, near Kochi.

Read the full story here: Veteran Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passes away at 88 due to age ailments – Deets inside

Vishal 31: DISTURBING! Action star Vishal severely damages his back while shooting a DANGEROUS action scene during the climax – deets inside

Earlier, Vishal escaped an injury, while shooting for an action sequence for his as yet untitled 31st movie. But later on, he couldn't escape a second injury scare as his back got severely damaged while performing for the climax action sequence of the movie.

Read the full story here: Vishal 31: DISTURBING! Action star Vishal severely damages his back while shooting a DANGEROUS action scene during the climax – deets inside

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand announces an exciting new addition to the team

Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role in Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, while Rashmika Mandanna has got a meaty role in the movie, which will be a tribute to women. The team is presently filming important scenes on the lead pair along with other members of the cast.

Read the full story here: Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand announces an exciting new addition to the team