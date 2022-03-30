KGF 2 maker Prashanth Neel has revealed that Yash has written most of the dialogues for the movie. KGF 2 is going to release on April 14, 2022. On the other hand, fans of Thalapathy Vijay waited the whole day for an update on Beast but nothing happened so far. Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar started trending and how. Nagarjuna has finished a big schedule of the film, The Ghost, in Dubai. The film also stars Sonal Chauhan. Here is a lowdown of the main news from the South… Also Read - Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda speaks on Liger and pan Indian films during a media interaction :Watch

Fans wait for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast update

In what seems like some confusion, fans of Thalapathy Vijay felt that filmmaker Nelson Dilip Kumar was going to make some big announcement in the evening. Beast trended for the whole day on Twitter.

KGF 2 maker Prashanth Neels reveals Yash wrote dialogues

KGF 2 maker Prashanth Neel told the press that Yash penned a lot of the dialogues for the movie. Along with the adrenaline-raising action sequences, the movie trailer also has some great dialogues. Prashanth Neel has created the iconic character of Rocky Bhai for Yash. The movie is coming out on April 14, 2022.

Liger: Producer Charmee Kaur gives fans a huge update

At the launch event of JGM, Charmee Kaur told the press that the publicity plan for Liger was yet to be decided upon. She said, "This question keeps coming to me from Vijay and Puri sir that what’s the plan. But, the thing is that Karan (Johar) is going to decide the whole publicity plan. Our film, which is coming in five languages, is almost ready." Vijay Deverakonda plays the title role in Liger.

Nagarjuna wraps up Dubai schedule of Ghost

Nagarjuna has finished a three week schedule of Ghost in Dubai. The movie is being directed by Sattaru Praveen. The makers filmed some important dialogues, action scenes and a song between Sonal Chauhan and Nagarjuna.

Partner First Look Out

The first look of Partner is out. It is a science fiction movie with elements of crime. Hansika Motwani and Aadhi are the leads of the film. The film is being directed by Manoj Damodharan. In the poster, we can see Hansika Motwani and Aadhi as kidnappers while Pandiyarajan is a captive. The release date of the movie is not out yet.

Adipurush's big update coming on April 10

News is that Adipurush makers will share a huge update on April 10. It is Ram Navami. So far, fans have only seen the title poster. The shoot of the movie got over recently. It seems the first glimpse or video will be released for fans. Directed by Om Raut, the film has a huge budget of Rs. 350-400 crore. It will release on January 12, 2023. The movie has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in main roles.