The south industry has been roaring high with the back-to-back super success of their films and it's time to tell you the top south news that has been trending since morning today. From KGF star Yash talking about not overhyping his success and staying away from the limelight, to all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar .

Bobby Deol is all set to make his south debut with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he shared the excitement about the same." "I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard HHVM I got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Pawan Kalyan. The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team".

Yash is right now the biggest superstar in Bollywood with the massive success of KGF Chapter 1 and 2. However, the actor kept it extremely low despite all the success and he reveals why."I don't believe in going out and talking about yourself. There's a saying, 'If you're a king, and you're going and saying you're a king, then you're not a king'. Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don't they have to go out and show that they're successful. People will know it.".

Newly married and Sohael Khaturiya's lovey-dovey picture from their vacay in Vietnam is going viral and fans cannot stop gushing over their togetherness.

's next action film Veera Sinha Reddy is all set for a grand release in Sankranthi. The makers released Maa Bava Manobhavalu song and it's a perfect mass entertainer. The dance moves are one visual treat.

Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her no makeup look and left her fans swooning with her flawless beauty. The actress is gearing up for her next release Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra.