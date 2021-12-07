Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's deadly Pushpa trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shocking truth behind separating from Naga Chaitanya and more

From Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer the South Indian Film Chamber requesting PMK leader to stop criticising Suriya to Kannada movie Madagaja witnessing bumper opening, Ritu Varma being in no rush to do Bollywood or pan-India films and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shocking truth behind separating from Naga Chaitanya; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending South news today...