Tripti Dimri has impressed everyone with her performance in Animal. She has been brilliant and her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town. Animal is a huge hit. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just 7 days. The film has received good reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Ranbir Kapoor has also been praised for his performance. Animal is called one of Ranbir's best acts. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anila Kapoor and Bobby Deol. They all have given amazing performances and hence have won the hearts of the audience. The success of Animal has given a big name for all these stars. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Tripti Dimri has been getting all the love and people want to see her doing more and more movies. After the huge success of Animal, Tripti has become the talk of the town. There has been a rumour that Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has loved her work and has decided to cast her in his next film as well. Also Read - Animal: Tripti Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor made her comfortable during intimate scenes; shares if she is doing Prabhas starrer spirit

Tripti Dimri to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on his next film, Spirit with Prabhas as the lead. It is being said that he wants to cast Tripti as the lead opposite Prabhas. However, as per Gulte.com, there is no truth to this. Sandeep has not even finished the script of Spirit, there is no question of casting her now. Also Read - Animal: Five scenes from Ranbir Kapoor starrer which can make you uncomfortable

Trending Now

Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

However, when he finishes his script and he finds her suitable he might cast her. But yes, Tripti is surely a part of the sequel to Animal titled Animal Park. Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about having a sequel to Animal and it will be huge. The same has been shown in the movie as well.