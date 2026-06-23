Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have parted ways? Actress SKIPS birthday wish amid CM’s divorce rumour

No birthday post, an unfollow, and a lot of internet detective work, here's why everyone's talking about Trisha and Vijay again.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have parted ways? Actress SKIPS birthday wish amid CM’s divorce rumour

The internet isn’t great at minding its own business. This time, people caught on when Trisha Krishnan skipped Vijay’s 52nd birthday. For two stars who’ve been gossip-blog favorites, that kind of silence stands out then came the screenshots, Trisha isn’t following Vijay on Instagram anymore. That’s all it took for X and Reddit to explode with fresh speculation. Did they fall out? Did all those dating rumors just fizzle out on social media?

What Started the Breakup Chatter

It really kicked off right after Vijay’s birthday on June 22. In the past, Trisha’s been known to type up sweet wishes for him. Fans started posting about it. One wrote, “TrishaKrishnan unfollowing @TVKVijayHQ has sparked fresh speculation. Fans also noticed she didn’t wish him this year.”

The Bigger Rumour in the Background

This birthday drama stings more because there’s been plenty of gossip going around already. A few months ago, the news was full of reports about Vijay and his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam facing trouble. Some pages tossed out the idea that 'an actress' was involved. People quickly filled in Trisha’s name. Neither Trisha nor Vijay has ever addressed it. They’ve worked together on hits like Ghilli and Leo, and offscreen, their friendship has always been a favorite topic. Going from 'co-stars' to 'cause of divorce,' though, is a leap fans made on their own.

They Were Just Seen Together?

Not long ago, both Vijay and Trisha showed up together at Ajith Kumar’s house after his mother passed away. They arrived side by side, paid their respects, and left and don’t forget Vijay’s big moment when he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. Trisha was right there, looking genuinely happy in every viral video. When reporters asked how she felt, she blushed and said, “I am very happy.” so, the timeline doesn’t add up.

Did They Actually Break Up Or Were They Ever Dating?

Honestly, that’s the question. Neither Trisha nor Vijay has ever said they were a couple. Most of these headlines are strung together from fan theories, lip-read interviews, and their long-lasting friendship. Unfollowing someone can mean a lot of things, It might mean a fight. It might mean a little social media clean-up. It could mean absolutely nothing, celebrities do this kind of thing all the time. Not wishing someone on Instagram isn’t officially announcing a breakup. So far, there’s been no statement from either side. No confirmation on a relationship or split, and nothing on Vijay’s marriage. All anyone really knows is that Trisha isn’t following him right now, and fans have a lot of opinions about it.

Why This Keeps Blowing Up

Vijay isn’t just a movie star anymore. Now that he’s Tamil Nadu’s CM, every little thing around him gets political. Throw in Trisha, who’s one of South India’s biggest stars, and you’ve got a rumor made for endless social media scrolling. Fans love a good 'will they, won’t they' story unless Vijay or Trisha pins down the truth, all anybody really knows is nothing. Everything else is just internet fan-fiction.

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