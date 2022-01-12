Trisha Krishnan shares latest health update on her COVID-19 recovery along with gorgeous selfie – view tweet

Earlier, on Friday, 7th January, noted South actress , popular for her roles in several Tamil and Telugu movies both in the mainstream and art zones, had announced to everybody that she had contracted COVID-19 (probably the Omicron variant, which has been spreading rampantly albeit with far lesser effects that the earlier version) a littler over a week ago, and has currently quarantined herself, taking all the necessary measures to convalesce, and is presently on the road to recovery. Well, Trisha has now shared another update on her battle with COVID19 on social media for her fans and well-wishers.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, wrote: “Never been happier to read the word 'negative' on a reportZany face Thank u all for your love and prayersRed heart Now I’m ready for you 2022,” thus making it clear to one and all that she's made a complete recovery from COVID 19. What's more, the star posted her health update along with a gorgeous selfie from her car, indicating that she may have resumed work, too, and was probably on her way to a film shoot. Check out her tweet below:

Never been happier to read the word “negative” on a report?

Thank u all for your love and prayers❤️

Now I’m ready for you 2022? pic.twitter.com/3Cbn9QAXi0 — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 12, 2022

In her previous tweet, Trish had written: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers.” Here it is...

Trisha Krishnan recently completed 19 years in Indian cinema, having made her debut opposite in the Tamil movie, . She’s starred in over fifty films across multiple South languages and also in a couple of Hindi movies, too. The actress awaits the release of next Tamil thriller, Raangi, which is expected to head straight to OTT, followed by 's ensemble periodic film, Ponniyin Selvan.