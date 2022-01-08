Earlier, on Friday, 7th January, noted South actress Trisha Krishnan, popular for her roles in several Tamil and Telugu movies both in the mainstream and art zones, had announced to everybody that she had contracted COVID-19 (probably the Omicron variant, which has been spreading rampantly albeit with far lesser effects that the earlier version) a littler over a week ago, and has currently quarantined herself, taking all the necessary measures to convalesce, and is presently on the road to recovery. Well, Trisha has now shared another update on her battle with COVID19 on social media for her fans and well-wishers. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: AR Rahman shares a candid video of Mani Ratnam briefing him on film's music