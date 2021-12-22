has been at the receiving end of trolls ever since she and announced their divorce in October. Several malicious reports about the reasons behind her divorce were being talked about and spread widely on social media platforms. And it seems like, Samantha is going to bare the brunt for some more time now. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets emotional due to his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu unite and more Trending South News

While Samantha is currently being talked about her debut item song Oo Antava from Pushpa, a Twitter user passed nasty comments on her. The user called Samantha a 'divorced second hand item' and accused her of robbing Rs 50 crore from a 'gentleman', referring to her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha took a notice of the said tweet and responded to the user with the most dignified reply ever. "Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul," she replied to the user.

Take a look.

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

With Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa opening to a terrific start at the box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had faced the wrath of trolls over her bold looks in her first ever item number Oo Antava and the song lyrics that portraying men as lustful people. A certain section of the people had raised objection to the song which had courted a controversy before the film release. But Samantha remained unperturbed by the noise on social media and it seems like she has taken a subtle dig at the trollers who criticised her for the song.

Sharing an exotic still from Oo Antava song from Pushpa, where she is seen thrusting her hips to the beat while Allu Arjun is fully in his character, Samantha wrote, "I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew

#ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love ?♥️"

Earlier, Samantha had addressed the online trolling by saying that "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilized way."

