Troll calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'divorced second hand item', accuses her of robbing Rs 50 crore from 'gentleman' Naga Chaitanya – Check out her response

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently being talked about her debut item song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa, a Twitter user passed a nasty comment on her.