Tuesday Trivia: Did you know? Prabhas wanted to QUIT acting after Saaho

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, , who became a household name post the monstrous success of franchise, is a million-dollar man and of the most bankable stars with 5 big-budget flicks under his belt. While it looks that the handsome hunk is completely busy with his multiple biggies, there was a time, when he hinted that he might quit acting. Yes, during the promotions of his last venture, , when asked about his plans post this film, he replied, "Who knows what I will do after Saaho releases. I may start a new business or I may get into agriculture as I like it very much.” This statement of the Rebel star created anxiety among his fans but we are happy that he chose to entertain us with his acting skills. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon wraps the shooting of Prabhas starrer; says, 'My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character'

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam. The Mirchi star has donned the image of a lover boy after a long time, and we are expecting him impress us with his charming presence. The film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada and will hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend. It will lock horns with Mahesh Babu - Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more

Post that he will feature in Om Raut's mega-budget 3D epic Adipurush, which is based on Ramayana. The film also features , Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit to release on August 11, 2022. Also Read - Is this a JOKE? Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?