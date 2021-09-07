Tuesday Trivia: THESE unbelievable records of 'ageless star' Mammootty will blow your mind!

The legendary actor of the entertainment industry, Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil known by his stage name is celebrating his 70th birthday today (September 7). In his illustrious career of 5 decades, the 'ageless actor' has acted in more than 400 films. Apart from dominating the Malayalam cinema, he showed his impeccable acting mettle in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English films as well. While he is the only Indian actor to star in films in six different languages, in early 1980s, he created an unbelievable record as he acted in 143 films in 4 years. Yes, From 1983 to 1986 he acted in 35,34,39 and 35 films respectively. Well, we can't think any Bollywood star will be ever able to achieve this kind of feat.

The actor has bagged three National Awards for Best Actor and equals the record with , being second to only , who has bagged the trophy four times. Apart from that, the legend has seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of arts. Fondly called as Mammookka by fans, the megastar has collaborated with another Malayalam star in mind-blowing 56 times and maximum of them were box office winners. Well, looking at the above milestones, we can surely say that Mammootty is the symbol of hard work and dedication.

On the professional front, Mammootty recently started the shooting of Puzhu, which also features Parvathy Thiruvothu in a lead role. Directed by debutant Ratheena, the film is bankrolled by S George, while the film will be distributed by Mammootty's son ’s production house Wayfarer Films. The script of the film is crafted by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.