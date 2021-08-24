Tuesday Trivia: When reports of Dhanush's extramarital affair with Shruti Haasan rocked the South Indian film industry

and are two of the biggest and versatile stars of the South Indian film industry. While both enjoy a loyal fanbase and are emerging as pan-India celebs, the duo had rocked the industry in 2011-2012 with rumours of their alleged affair during the shooting of their film 3, which was directed by the star's wife Aishwarya Dhanush. It is said that Aishwarya (Rajinikanth’s daughter), who is a childhood friend of Shruti (Kamal Haasan’s daughter), desperately wanted the latter for her directorial debut as the lead actress and after overcoming several difficulties, she managed to cast the actress in 3 opposite her husband. Also Read - #3 FIRST LOOK OUT! Varun Dhawan will turn rule breaker on November 8, 2019

Little did Aishwarya knew that this casting will impact her marriage as there were reports that during the production and promotion of the film, Dhanush spent maximum time with Shruti Haasan and avoided to make public appearances with his wife. When asked about this rumour, Shruti told a magazine that she doesn't bother about what people say about them as Dhanush is her best friend in the business and has always helped her artistically. Interestingly, soon after the release of their venture 3, which became a hit with the song 'Kolaveri D' turning out to be a rage, the buzz around their relationship fizzled out. In fact, the superstar’s wife Aishwarya had also said in an interview back then that those rumours were baseless and untrue. Also Read - Mohanlal's Jimmiki Kammal BEATS Dhanush's Kolaveri Di to become the most viral anthem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel)

Talking about Dhanush, the National-award winning star will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars and in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan is busy with Prabhas' Salaar, which is directed by KGF and KGF 2 helmer Prashanth Neel. The film also features Jagapathi Babu in a key role and is produced under the banner of Hombale Films. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and others. Also Read - Mohanlal's Jimmiki Kammal Vs Dhanush's Kolaveri Di: Which viral song is your anthem?